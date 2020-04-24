13 Total COVID-19 Cases Reported in Southeastern Utah

On Friday evening, the Southeast Utah Health Department (SEUHD) released an update on the COVID-19 situation in the area. There are now 13 total cases in Carbon, Emery and Grand Counties, with two new Carbon County patients testing positive.

For Carbon County, there have been seven confirmed cases with two recovered. For Emery County, there have been a total of four cases and two recovered. In Grand, one case has recovered out of two confirmed. These totals include five non-resident cases and one patient not residing in the county at time of infection.

The SEUHD confirmed that contact tracing has been conducted on these individuals and all those exposed have been contacted by the health department.