2 New COVID-19 Cases Announced in Emery County

On Monday evening, the Southeast Utah Health Department announced that there have been two new positive COVID-19 cases revealed in Emery County. This announcement comes after one month of no new reported cases within the county.

Emery County previously had five patients recover from the virus. The two news cases bring the county’s total case count to seven. One of the new cases in Emery County involves a resident while the other is a non-resident.

In Carbon County, seven patients have reportedly recovered. Of those, five were non-residents and two were residents. One new case of a Carbon County resident also confirmed on Friday.

In Grand County, four have tested positive for COVID-19 and all have recovered. All cases involved Grand County residents.

To date, an estimated 2,110 tests have been conducted in Carbon, Emery and Grand counties.