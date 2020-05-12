2 Utah Children Confirmed Dead Following Flash Flood

Authorities have confirmed that two Utah children died following flash flooding near Goblin Valley State Park in Emery County. The flash flooding occurred on Monday, specifically in Little Wildhorse Canyon where many were hiking.
The two deceased children were sisters, one seven years old and one three years old. One Monday, the two young girls were hiking with the mother and uncle in Little Wildhorse Canyon. The father was waiting for them at the trailhead parking lot.
“The father saw the water coming down the wash and was able to retrieve his seven-year-old daughter out of the water,” the Emery County Sheriff’s Office shared. “He worked to resuscitate her.”
The rescue operation included teams from Emery County, Grand County, Sevier County and Wayne County. Also involved were crews from the Bureau of Land Management, Utah State Park, Utah Division of Wildlife Resources and Utah Highway Patrol as well as multiple ambulance crews.