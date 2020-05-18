2020 Carbon County Memorial Day Services Announced

ETV News stock photo.

By The American Legion Price Post 3

To honor those men and women who died in combat, died in service or since serving our great nation, and to remember that they died so we may live free lives, free from tyranny and oppression, veterans, members of the American Legion Price Post 3, the Veterans of Foreign Wars (VFW) Miners Post 2379, the Disabled American Veterans (DAV) Chapter 16, Auxiliarists and friends would like to place nearly 3,000 American flags at the grave sites of all veterans so that no veteran’s service to this nation goes forgotten. Last year, over 2,000 graves were decorated by just over 30 people.

We need your help. Unfortunately, there are far fewer veterans alive and able to complete this honorable task of decorating the graves of loved ones and friends with pride. Please consider joining us, even if only to place a flag on your loved one’s gravesite.

Schedule for Flag Placement (flags will be provided):

– Thursday, May 21 beginning at 9 a.m. until finished: Helper Mt View Cemetery.

– Friday, May 22 beginning at 9 a.m. until finished: Price City (old) and Cliffview Cemeteries, followed by East Carbon and Sunnyside (sooner if enough people).

– Saturday, May 23 beginning at 9 a.m. until finished: Green River Cemetery.

– The Wellington cemetery has been and will be decorated by the Wilder family; they’ve been doing so since the mid-1930s.

– The Scofield and Carbonville cemeteries have been and will be decorated by the Leek family.

Everyone is invited to attend and observe Memorial Day ceremonies conducted by the members of the American Legion, DAV and VFW on Monday, May 25. All US Armed Forces service members and veterans are invited to participate. If interested, please meet with the Honor Guard 10 minutes prior to each service for coordination and consider wearing your respective service or veteran service organization’s formal uniform.

Ceremonial Services Schedule:

8 a.m. at Helper Mt. View Cemetery

9 a.m. at Price City Cemetery

9:30 a.m. at Price Cliffview Cemetery

10:30 a.m. at Wellington City Cemetery

11:30 a.m. at East Carbon Cemetery

11:45 a.m. at Sunnyside Cemetery

1:30 p.m. at Green River Elgin Cemetery

Memorial Day, originally known as Decoration Day, was set aside to honor the nation’s Civil War dead by decorating their graves. First observed on May 30, 1868, 5,000 participants decorated the graves of more than 20,000 Union and Confederate soldiers buried in Arlington National Cemetery. Following the Great War, World War I, Memorial Day included all service members killed in all wars. Today, customarily, Memorial Day remembers all service members who died in combat, while serving, or since serving.

David Jelin, Commander, American Legion Price Post 3