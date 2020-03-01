2020 Legislative Session Nears Completion

By the Office of Representative Carl Albrecht

Things are moving fast! Floor time is getting longer and the days at the Capitol are getting longer.

Representative Albrecht presented a bill for Senator Okerlund in the Senate Natural Resources, Agriculture, and Environment Standing Committee. It was passed and sent out for further debate on the Senate Floor.

Representative Albrecht presented House Bill 280 (Transient Room Tax Provisions) on the floor Monday and it was passed and sent to the Senate for consideration. This bill will give areas that are greatly affected by tourism more resources to help with infrastructure needs. This bill will benefit many cities and towns in Utah that are near National Parks or otherwise impacted by tourism.

Eighth graders from South Sevier Middle School came and toured the Capitol, and were recognized by Representative Albrecht on the House Floor.

Representative Albrecht presented his bill, Wildland Fire Planning and Cost Recovery Thursday morning to the Senate Natural Resources, Agriculture, and Environment Standing Committee. It was unanimously sent to the Senate Floor to be debated. Representative Albrecht also attended the Public Lands Caucus on Thursday.

Groups from Schools to Watch, a statewide program that works with exceptional schools, came to the Capitol on Thursday. They were recognized by Legislators and admired for the incredible work that they conduct in middle schools across the state. Red Hills Middle School in Richfield is one of 18 schools in the state receiving this recognition.

We had Rural Caucus on Friday morning and got to hear from more agencies representing Rural Utah constituencies.

Representative Albrecht also presented H.B. 280 (Transient Room Tax Provisions) to the Senate Revenue and Taxation Committee on Friday morning. It was passed out to the full Senate for debate. He also met with Natalie Gochnour of Kem Gardner Institute on Utah Roadmap concerns and effects on Rural Utah.

House Bill 125 (Wildlife Amendments) was passed by the Senate and will now be sent to the Governor for his signature.

There are now only nine days left in the session. Representative Albrecht is grateful for your support throughout this legislative session and expresses his sincere thanks for the opportunity to represent you.

Please reach out with any questions, concerns or comments.

Representative Albrecht (435) 979-6578 carlalbrecht@le.utah.gov

Grace Cole (385) 479-1844 gcole@le.utah.gov