2020 Legislative Sessions Nears Its End

By the Office of Carl Albrecht

Last week was the last full week of the 2020 Legislative General Session. Representative Carl Albrecht met with students from Canyon View Middle School of Huntington on Monday morning and with fourth graders from Monroe Elementary on Tuesday.

Albrecht presented a health department bill, HB 438 Background Check Information Retention Amendments, to the House Health and Human Services Standing Committee Wednesday morning and it was passed with a favorable recommendation.

Rep. Albrecht presented three bills that he is floor sponsoring for Senators on Wednesday:

SB 100 – State Institutional Trust Land Administration Amendments (Senator Okerlund)

SB 51 – Secondary Water Requirements (Senator Anderegg)

SB 154 – Taxed Interlocal Entity Amendments (Senator Hinkins)

They were all passed on the House Floor and sent back to the Senate for signature by President Adams.

Wednesday was also Tourism Day on the Hill, and Representative Albrecht got to see many people from his district and Southern Utah promoting tourism.

On Thursday, Representative Albrecht presented S.B. 148 – Oil and Gas Modifications (Senator Okerlund), and it passed in the House and was sent back to the Senate to be signed.

We also had the last Rural Educators meeting on Thursday. Representative Albrecht thanks all of the educators who came up weekly and has thoroughly enjoyed hearing your thoughts and concerns on education matters.

Rep. Albrecht also chaired the Public Utilities, Energy and Technology Committee during the week along with participating in the Natural Resources Standing Committee.

Friday morning was the last Rural Caucus of the Session and Rep. Albrecht conducted. The chairs of the Rural Caucus honored legislators that are retiring (Representative Perry, Representative Arent, Senator Christensen and Senator Okerlund) for their work and dedication through the years. Thanks to all the rural folks who attended and reported on rural issues throughout the session.

It is hard to believe that next week is the last of the session. Representative Albrecht loves working with and for people of rural Utah. Thank you for all of the support you have shown. It has been an honor to represent you.

If you have any comments, concerns, or questions during the last week of the session, please reach out:

Representative Albrecht carlalbecht@le.utah.gov

Grace Cole- Intern gcole@le.utah.gov