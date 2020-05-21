2020 Miss Emery County Pageant Cancelled, Current Royalty to Maintain Crowns

ETV News stock photo by Jeff Barrett.

Danielle Tuttle, the Miss Emery Scholarship Organization Chair, approached county commissioners on Tuesday regarding this year’s pageant.

Historically, the scholarship pageant takes place in July as new royalty is crowned. Due to the current COVID-19 situation, Tuttle suggested that the pageant not take place this year. Instead, she requested that the current royalty retain their crowns and duties until the next pageant can be hosted in 2021.

According to Tuttle, each girl agreed to this proposal with the exemption of the Tiny Miss Emery, who is only three years old. Tuttle explained that the reining girls would receive their scholarships this July and only 65% of the funds next year.

The commissioners thanked Tuttle for her work with the organization and approved her recommendations. One of the leading factors behind this decision was the cancellation of the competitions on the state and national levels.