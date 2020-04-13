2020 Pleasant Valley Days Cancelled

2019 Scofield Pleasant Valley Days. ETV News stock photo by Jeff Barrett.

It was announced over the weekend that the 2020 Scofield Pleasant Valley Days has been cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The celebration historically brings large crowds to Scofield for two days packed with food, fun and entertainment. The annual parade and firework show are two highlights of the festivities as hundreds descend on the small town to enjoy the free offerings.

The announcement was made on the Facebook page for the celebration. “Scofield Pleasant Valley Days 2020 has been cancelled,” the post read. “We hope everyone stays health and safe, and we will see you in 2021.”

The cancellation comes on the heels of an announcement that East Carbon’s 2020 Community Daze celebration has also been cancelled.