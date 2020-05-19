25 mph Winds Cause Fire, Evacuation

At approximately 4:00 p.m. on Tuesday afternoon, Price Fire Department was called to extinguish a reportedly “small grass fire.” Strong winds in the area lead to a downed, arcing power line, which started the fire near Savage Services on 1000 S. 1615 E. in Price. The 25 mph winds coming from the southeast gave new life to the fire, spreading it near the road, forcing Price City Police to close off 1000 S.

Rocky Mountain Power was called to cut power to the line, while crews began fighting the fire from the north. At least two power poles caught on fire before crews could get to them. Wellington Fire Department, Helper Fire Department and FFC (Federation of Fire Chaplains) all arrived on the scene to assist with the fire. Melody Estates Trailer Park was evacuated as a safety precaution.

