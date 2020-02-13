3A Basketball Tips Off for Carbon & Emery

ETV News stock photo by Jeff Barrett

The 3A basketball tournament is set to tip off on Friday morning at the BDAC on Utah State University Eastern’s campus. The #5 Lady Dinos (15-8, 6-4 Region 12) are slated for the second game of the day at 11:10 a.m. and will face #12 ALA (11-9, 5-7 Region 14). Carbon drew a favorable seed due to their success throughout the year. The first step to taking advantage of the matchup is coming away with a win on Friday.

The Lady Spartans will have a long time to wait as they are the final game of the day. #6 Emery (11-10, 4-6 Region 12) will take on #11 San Juan (11-10, 3-7 Region 12) at 9:10 p.m. for the third time this year. The Lady Spartans beat the Lady Broncos in both previous meetings but San Juan is coming off of a big win over Carbon. It will be a hard-fought battle as both teams try to stay alive.

The Dinos will also play a familiar foe to kick off their tournament. #13 Carbon (7-14, 2-8 Region 12) opens the games at 9:30 a.m. on Saturday with a contest against #4 Judge Memorial (17-6, 9-1 Region 13). The Bulldogs defeated the Dinos early in the season by 18 points, but a lot has changed on both sides since that time. One benefit Carbon has going into the game is that the Dinos are the only team in the tournament to play on the BDAC floor this year. They also shot the ball well in the gym and should feel comfortable on the floor.

With #15 Grand (9-14, 0-10 Region 12) taking down Providence Hall on Wednesday night by four points, the Red Devils advance to play the #2 Spartans (18-3, 9-1 Region 12) at 4:10 p.m. on Saturday. Considering that Emery is the #2 seed, this is a tough draw since the Red Devils nearly pulled off a huge upset over Emery in their final region game of the season. The Spartans escaped by one point and will need to be ready for this one in order to move on to Salt Lake Community College next weekend.

As a reminder, every tournament game will be streamed live on etvnews.com/livesports/ETV10-2. Games will begin at 9:30 a.m. and continue throughout each day. Follow us on Twitter @etv10news for updates as the scores are finalized.