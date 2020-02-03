3A State Drill Welcomes Spardettes, Dino Dynamics *Photo Gallery*

The 3A State Drill competition took place at Utah Valley University over the weekend. It was a two-day event in which teams had to make the cut in order to advance to the second day.

The Spardettes continued onto Friday after a strong showing on Thursday. The Dino Dynamics’ trip ended early due to a penalty that kept them from moving on. The Spardettes danced their hearts out but fell short of placing. In the end, South Sevier was crowned the champion with North Sanpete in second and Juab in third.

Carbon and Emery did not walk away empty handed. The Dino Dynamics placed second in Academic All-State while the Spardettes took fourth. Academic All-State is an average of the crew’s GPA.