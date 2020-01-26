3rd Quarter Bites Emery Again

ETV News stock photo by Dusty Butler

The Lady Spartans were on the road on Thursday night for a rematch against #2 Richfield. They got off to a quick start and dominated the first half. Emery took a 10-point lead into the midway point, 24-14.

Third quarter troubles arose once more as Richfield’s offense woke up to the tune of 22 points. The Lady Wildcats went up 36-32 and had momentum going into the fourth. Emery fought back in the final quarter with its best offensive period. The Lady Spartans scored 18 points to Richfield’s 14 to force overtime.

Emery could not find an answer in overtime and lost another close match, 61-58. Tambrie Tuttle had a team-high 20 points in the effort. Haley Allred also reached double-digits with 10 points.

The Lady Spartans (9-8, 2-4) will host San Juan on Tuesday night. That contest will be streamed live on etvnews.com/livesports.