4-H Clubs Bring Fun and Learning to Local Youth

USU Extension’s 4-H Program has been steadily working to keep the youth in the area busy and happy with a number of different groups and activities. Along with the organization’s Cloverbuds program, several other days of the week serve to bring wholesome fun and learning.

Beginning on Tuesday afternoons, the Extension room welcomes local teens for the Teen Council. On Feb. 25, this group of young leaders decorated cookies that they then delivered to the local fire station.

The teen program is ran solely by the teens involved, who organize the events, schedule the meetings and mentor the younger children in the program. Each summer, the teens also run a camp for the youngsters to enjoy. Following this, the Friday Fun Club on Feb. 29 welcomed a number of local youth that worked eagerly to construct an obstacle course throughout the room.

Finally, a craft club was hosted on March 2, where the youngsters present were able to follow along with a painting on their own canvases.

According to reports, children and teens that participate in 4-H are two times more likely to go to college and twice as likely to do better in school.

Those curious about 4-H will be able to learn all about it at the upcoming Discover 4-H Night, which will hosted at the USUE Student Center with assistance from Castleview Hospital on March 19 from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. This open house will feature many booths with a variety of club ideas as well as activities such as virtual reality, a star lab and more.