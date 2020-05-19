4-H to Launch a Socially Distant Summer Club

Not wishing to stop the fun and learning that comes from 4-H, the organization decided to begin a club over Zoom, which will be coupled with grab-and-go kits that are ready for kids to enjoy.

This new way to learn and have fun will run through the summer and children and teens from ages five to 18 are welcome to join. Each project will have a club Zoom meeting to share what was made, chat with other participants or get assistance to complete a project, if needed.

These projects will range from slime kits to beading to cooking kits and more. Kits may be reserved by clicking here. Current members will login and click “continue to family.” From there, they will scroll down to “events” and select their name and find the event. From there, follow the five steps of checkout. Those that are not members may visit the same link and enroll. The membership will last throughout the summer and any child or teen is invited to join.

Those that wish to re-enroll can visit the website, log in and click “continue to family,” find your child’s name and click “edit.” The following pages will need to be reviewed to ensure accuracy and a $10 fee will be charged for the remainder of the summer. Following approval, a child or teen may be signed up for the event of their choice. For assistance, contact 4-H at (435) 636-3233.