4th Quarter Comeback Lifts Spartans Over 3# Broncos

#4 Emery and #3 San Juan matched up on Friday night for a pivotal game in the Spartan Center. Emery started off hot and jumped out to a 20-15 lead after one quarter. It was neck-and-neck in the second period as the teams went into halftime with a score of 34-28, favoring Emery.

San Juan fought back with a big third quarter and took the lead 47-46. Both squads fought hard down the stretch as the contest remained tight. Down by four, 50-46, Jordan Ekker received a pass from Brax Jensen and hit a clutch three-pointer to put the Spartans within one. They carried that momentum to retake the lead. Emery hit its foul shots down the stretch to knock off San Juan 63-58.

Check back to etvnews.com for more stats as they are made available.

Photos by Dusty Butler