7-Year-Old Child Dies in Flash Flood, Search Continues for Missing 3-Year-Old

The Emery County Sheriff’s Office (ECSO) has released more information on the fatality that was confirmed Monday evening as a result of flash flooding near Goblin Valley State Park. According to the sheriff’s office, a thunderstorm in the area caused flash flooding in area slot canyons, specifically Little Wildhorse Canyon.

In a statement released on Tuesday morning, the ECSO confirmed that a seven-year-old Utah girl died as a result of the flash flood. Crews are still searching for her three-year-old sister.

“Crews searched until late last night and resumed this morning,” the sheriff’s office shared in the statement on Tuesday morning. “A piece of clothing believed to belong to the missing three-year-old was found last night approximately seven miles down a wash from the staging area.”

The Emery County Sheriff’s Office reported that 67 personnel are searching for the missing girl Tuesday morning. It is believed that everyone else is accounted for at this time.

The name of the deceased and the missing child have not been released at this time. Check back to ETV News for more information as it is made available.