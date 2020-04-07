8 Deer Shot, Left to Waste in Multiple Locations in Wayne County

DWR Press Release

Utah Division of Wildlife Resources conservation officers are seeking information from the public after multiple deer were illegally shot and left to waste in agricultural fields in Wayne County.

On Dec. 9, 2019, DWR conservation officers were notified that two weeks prior (approximately Nov. 23-24), a truck was seen driving near Foothill Drive, southeast of Lyman, Wayne County, and the occupants of the truck were seen shooting at deer in a field. Officers responded and found that six deer, two bucks and four does, had been shot and left to waste.

Then, on March 28, a conservation officer located two deer that had been shot and left to waste in a field near the junction of Teasdale Road and Birch Creek Road in Wayne County. The two deer had been shot between March 23 and March 28.

DWR officers are seeking help with protecting the deer herds in this area and are asking anyone with information related to the illegal killing and wasting of these deer to contact the UTIP Hotline at 1-800-662-3337. You can also submit a report online. Requests for confidentiality will be honored.

A monetary reward may be available to anyone who provides information that leads to the successful prosecution of those responsible for these crimes.