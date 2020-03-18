A Message from Castleview Hospital CEO Greg Cook

Dear Patients and Visitors,

As the situation regarding the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) continues to evolve, so does our hospital’s response. In addition to measures we’ve taken including restricting visitors, closing common areas and adhering diligently to the Southeastern Utah Department of Health, Utah Department of Health and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) guidelines, Castleview Hospital is taking more precautionary steps to help ensure the safety of our patients, employees and visitors.

As of March 16, 2020, we have limited entry points to our facility and are screening everyone – employees, patients and the limited permissible visitors currently allowed (one well visitor per patient at a time over the age of 16) – who enters the building. The following provides additional detail about both safety measures:

Limited Entry Points: Until otherwise notified, everyone entering the facility should come through the Emergency Department entry. All other entry points will be closed until further notice.

Until otherwise notified, everyone entering the facility should come through the Emergency Department entry. All other entry points will be closed until further notice. Screening Process: All patients, visitors and staff entering the facility will be screened with questions regarding respiratory symptoms, travel history and temperature check per CDC recommendations. Patients with symptoms will immediately be provided masks and managed per CDC guidelines. Based on the screening, visitors may also be asked to take their temperature, speak further with someone or come back at a later date. Screening will occur upon every entry.

We know that these increased precautions may seem concerning. We do not want to cause alarm – but we do want to send a clear message to our community that we are prepared, responding appropriately and are committed to protecting the well-being of our patients, visitors, employees and community.

These increased safety measures do NOT mean that you cannot access the hospital or your providers. Please seek medical care as needed. And if you are concerned you may be experiencing COVID-19 symptoms, call your provider in advance of going to his or her office. Of course, if you are experiencing a medical emergency, call 911 or go to the emergency room.

Castleview Hospital values the trust our community places in us, and we appreciate your understanding as we shift our visitation policies during this time.

For details about our COVID-19 response, please visit CastleviewHospital.net.

Sincerely,

Greg Cook

CEO

Castleview Hospital