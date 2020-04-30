A Pandemic Hit: KaeLynn’s Art to Go

By Julie Johansen

A project that local artist KaeLynn Winn started nearly eight years ago as part of her paint parties has been a big hit during these days of home schooling and staying home. This project, entitled “Art To Go,” has been fostering the joy of art with many children and their families as they bond and create at home.

Winn has designed dozens of different designs for paint kits targeted at children. The age level for these kits has a wide range and she leaves it up to the parents to decide if they are applicable for their children. Some painters have been as young as three years of age.

The kits include a full color pattern on an 8”x10” canvas panel. The pattern is already applied to the canvas while the custom mixed paint colors come in individual portion cups with lids. Also in each kit is a paint brush, paint mixing stick, mixing trays and a tip sheet.

Winn encourages supervising adults to take photos of their artists with their finished masterpieces to share with her.