A Poem: Being Stuck in Quarantine

The following poem was written by Lukas Allred, a student at Carbon High School.

Stuck in quarantine has got me in a funk

A funk that I just can’t seem to shake off

Maybe it’s the social distancing

Maybe it’s not seeing my friends

Or maybe I’m just bored.

I’ve played all my video games

Read all my books at least twice

Cleaned the house a million times

I’ve been on tons of walks

There’s nothing else to do,

So I do extra school work

I keep finishing all my assignments too early

Now I’ve got no work to do.

What am I supposed to do?

I’ll wait in patience for Friday afternoon for groceries.

I’ll wait for Friday night when we go out once every week.

I’ll wait for the weekend where I get to stay up late.

I’ll wait for Saturday where we make one dessert for the week.

I’ll just be stuck waiting and re doing all the same things.

Waiting for the excitement for the week that I hope will come sooner than later

Oh, summertime; I hope you aren’t ruined too!

All of this sucks!

That stupid virus giving all of us the blues

I never thought I’d say this

But here it goes:

I MISS SCHOOL!

SUMMERTIME PLEASE DON’T BE RUINED TOO!

I WAIT FOR MY WEEKEND EXCITEMENT TO ROLL AROUND!

WE DRIVE ALL AROUND TOWN!

I’VE PLAYED ALL MY VIDEO GAMES!

I MIGHT JUST PLAY A TRIVIA GAME!