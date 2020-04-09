A Virtual Meeting for Ferron City Council

The Ferron City Council passed a motion during Wednesday’s meeting to increase weekend and holiday burial fees by $50.

By Julie Johansen

Following proper protocol of social distancing, Ferron City Council hosted a virtual meeting on Wednesday evening. All council members were online together to discuss the matters of business for the city.

The first item of business for the council was utility adjustments for leaks or overages. The decision was to follow the resolution adopted years ago, which states that charges will remain for the treatment costs and adjustments can only be made once in 12 months if the leaks are fixed and the person requesting the adjustment is at the meeting. The Clyde Behling line is the city’s responsibility as they have to keep it running a little as it is not buried very deep and freezes if shut off tight.

The weekend and holiday burial fees increase of $50 discussed last month was voted on and adopted by the city. This is to cover the overtime of city employees estimated to be about 1.5 hours.

Discussion continued about uniforms for city employees. It was decided that more research needs to be done in regards to cost and desire of the employees. Consideration will be given to the seasonal employees at the golf course as well as full-time employees. The feeling of the council is that it should be a clothing allowance so that employees can purchase their own items.

Mayor Adele Justice asked the council to be prepared with a tentative budget for 2021 by May’s council meeting. She also reported feeling great about their Easter activity of handing out approximately 150 Easter bags at the park as cars drove by. She also reminded the council of their responsibilities for Peach Days and said that it will continue to be planned and celebrated as usual, at least for the time being.

Mayor Justice also asked the council about recommendations for handling a violation of ordinance when someone buries trash in their yard and also burning without a burn permit. The council members felt that maybe they should educate the residents first then proceed with infractions next if necessary.

Each council member then spoke about their specific responsibilities in the city.

Shala Hunsaker announced that the Arbor Day celebration has been cancelled but trees have been donated and they will be planted. Also, flowers for the city planters have been ordered.

Councilman Winn reported the sidewalk from the middle school north along Third West would be done about ½ at a time starting this year with the first part. The barbecue grills at the Mayor’s Park will be moved or maybe even removed as they are cumbersome for activities held there.

Councilman Dell Mead requested that everyone get a burn permit and calm down on the burning as those with asthma seem to be suffering with a lot of burning.

Councilman Troy Winter then introduced the new caretaker for the cemetery as Shelby Murdock and commended her on the good job she is doing. He also requested that all decorations be removed 15 days after Memorial Day so a thorough cleaning can be done. Winter also reported that the restrooms at the fairgrounds will be constructed between the metal building and the sheep barn.

Councilwoman Wendy Price had no comments and the meeting was adjourned.