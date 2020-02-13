Aaron B. Jonas was born July 25, 1981 and raised in Price, Utah to Leland Jonas and Marian Parker Jonas. He passed away February 11, 2020 in Price, Utah at the age of 38. He attended Notre Dame School and graduated from Highland High School in 1999. He earned his eagle scout rank with his dad as Scoutmaster in Price Troop 284. Aaron worked many years as a diesel mechanic in Price and currently enjoyed working for Carbon County Road Department. He was passionate about working on his own cars, especially his collection of Volkswagens.

Aaron was a loving family man and had many friends. He enjoyed fishing and camping in Emery and Carbon county with family and friends, Tuesday night pool league, golfing, and horseback riding. Aaron’s family was his greatest happiness, including two beloved dogs and four cats. He remained very close with his brother, sisters and mother. We are blessed for the years and memories with Aaron.

His infectious smile, sincere attitude, warm hugs and big voice will be missed by all.

Aaron is preceded in death by his father, Leland Jonas. He is survived by his mother, Marian; sisters, Emily Douglas and Sharon McConnell; brother, Ryan Jonas; and life-partner, Melissa Causi.