ADVERTISEMENT FOR BIDS – NOTICE TO CONTRACTORS

Project Owner:

Emery County

Castle Dale, Utah 84513

Separate sealed BIDS for the Trail Mountain Emergency Watershed Protection Project, 2019 HCIC Main Diversion Improvement will be received by Emery County at the office of the Emery County Clerk at 75 East Main – Castle Dale, Utah until 12:00 p.m., January 7, 2020, and then opened and publicly read aloud in the regularly scheduled Commission Meeting, January 7, 2020 at 3:00 p.m.

A bid bond in the amount of five percent (5%) of the bid, made payable to the Owner, shall accompany the Bid.

Major item of work:

1. Structural Concrete – 205 C.Y.

2. Radial Gate and Lift Assembly (Installation Only) – 1 L.S.

3. Log Booms – 1 L.S.

Prospective Bidders will assemble at the office of Johansen & Tuttle Engineering, Inc. December 30, 2019, at 10:00 a.m., for the group showing.

Attendance at the project pre-site-show meeting and site-show is mandatory and a prerequisite to submitting a bid for the project. Bidding Contractors, or a duly authorized representative, must arrive at the Project Engineer’s office for the said meeting and site-showing, at Johansen & Tuttle Engineering, 90 South 100 East, Castle Dale, UT.

The Owner reserves the right to reject any or all bids or to waive any formality or technicality in any bid in the interest of the County.

The CONTRACT DOCUMENTS may be examined at the following location: Engineer’s Office: Johansen & Tuttle Engineering, Inc., 90 South 100 East, Castle Dale, Utah 84513.

Contract documents may be obtained at the Pre-bid Meeting upon a non-refundable fee of $100.00. The fee will provide both a hard copy and electronic copy of the project drawings and specifications.

December 16, 2019 Lynn Sitterud, Commissioner

Published in the ETV Newspaper on December 18, December 25 and January 1, 2019.