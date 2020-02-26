ADVERTISEMENT FOR BIDS – NOTICE TO CONTRACTORS

Project Owner:

CASTLE VALLEY SPECIAL SERVICE DISTRICT

P.O. Box 877

Castle Dale, Utah 84513

Separate sealed BIDS for the construction of the CVSSD – City Street Project 2020 will be received by Castle Valley Special Service District at the office of Castle Valley Special Service District at 20 South 100 East – PO Box 877 – Castle Dale, Utah 84513 until 2:00 p.m., March 19 2020, and then opened and publicly read aloud.

A bid bond in the amount of five percent (5%) of the bid, made payable to the Owner, shall accompany the Bid.

Major items of work:

1. Hot Mix Asphalt (HMA) – 97,000 S.F.

2. Untreated Base Course (1” Minus) – 97,000 S.F.

3. Street Excavation – 97,000 S.F.

The Owner reserves the right to reject any or all bids or to waive any formality or technicality in any bid in the interest of the District.

Prospective bidders shall assemble at the office of Castle Valley Special Service District, March 11, 2020, at 10:00 a.m., for the group showing.

Attendance at the project pre-site-show meeting and site-show is mandatory and a prerequisite to submitting a bid for the project. Bidding Contractors, or a duly authorized representative, must arrive at the District’s office for the said meeting and site-showing, Castle Valley Special Service District, 20 South 100 East, Castle Dale, Utah.

The CONTRACT DOCUMENTS may be examined at the following location: Engineer’s Office: Johansen & Tuttle Engineering, Inc., · 90 South 100 East · Castle Dale, Utah 84513.

Specifications and drawings may be obtained at the site show.

Feb. 26, 2020

Date

Brad Giles – Chairman

CVSSD

Published in the ETV News on February 26, March 4 and March 11, 2020.