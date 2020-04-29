ADVERTISEMENT FOR BIDS – NOTICE TO CONTRACTORS

Project Owner:

CASTLE VALLEY SPECIAL SERVICE DISTRICT

P.O. Box 877

Castle Dale, Utah 84513

Separate sealed BIDS will be received by Castle Valley Special Service District for the construction of the: CVSSD – Curb and Gutter Project 2020 at the office of Castle Valley Special Service District – until 2:00 pm, May 21, 2020, and then opened and publicly read aloud at 20 South 100 East Castle Dale, Utah.

A bid bond in the amount of five percent (5%) of the bid, made payable to the Owner, will accompany the Bid.

Major Items of work include:

1. Concrete Curb & Gutter – 6,860 L.F.

2. Driveway Approach – 370 L.F.

Prospective bidders shall assemble at the office of Castle Valley Special Service District at 20 South 100 East, Castle Dale, Utah on May 13, 2020, at 10:00 a.m., for the pre-bid meeting.

Attendance at the project pre-bid meeting and site-visit is mandatory and a prerequisite to submitting a bid for the project. Bidding Contractors, or a duly authorized representative, must arrive at the office of Castle Valley Special Service District for the pre-bid meeting and site-visit.

The owner reserves the right to reject any or all bids or to waive any formality or technicality in any bid in the interest of the District.

The CONTRACT DOCUMENTS may be examined at the following location: Engineer’s Office: Johansen & Tuttle Engineering, Inc., 90 South 100 East – Castle Dale, Utah 84513. Contract documents may be obtained at the Pre-bid meeting upon a non-refundable fee of $100.00. The fee will provide both a hard copy and electronic copy of the project drawings and specifications.

April 29, 2020

Date

Brad Giles – Chairman

CVSSD

Published in the ETV Newspaper on April 29, May 6 and May 13, 2020.