ADVERTISEMENT FOR BIDS – PRICE MUNICIPAL CORPORATION

Sealed Bids for Bike Park Improvements 8C-2020 will be received by the PRICE MUNICIPAL CORPORATION in the Main Office at the Public Works Complex (Dome A) until May 27th, 2020 at 12:00 PM (noon). Primary Work: Construction of Jump Lines and Pump Track. Bids will be publicly opened in the Public Works Office (Dome A), 432 West 600 South, Price, Utah 84501, on May 27th, 2020 at 12:00 PM (noon). Bids shall be submitted in a sealed envelope and addressed to the Public Works Secretary. The outside of the envelope shall be labeled with the words ‘BIKE PARK IMPROVEMENTS 8C-2020’. Send the envelope in the US Mail or hand deliver, do not send bid envelope by facsimile, Fed-Ex, UPS or similar freight service.

Drawings, specifications and other Contract Documents may be examined and Prospective Bidders may obtain copies of the Contract Documents at the following location: Price City Public Works Complex, 432 West 600 South, Price, Utah 84501.

Published in the ETV Newspaper on May 20, 2020.