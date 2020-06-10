ADVERTISEMENT FOR BIDS – PRICE MUNICIPAL CORPORATION

Sealed Bids for ADA Library Ramp 6C-2020 will be received by PRICE MUNICIPAL CORPORATION in the Main Office at the Public Works Complex (Dome A) until June 26th, 2020 at 2:30 PM. Primary Work: Excavation Of Existing Concrete and Installation Of A New ADA Ramp To Rear Entrance Of Library. Bids will be publicly opened in the Public Works Office (Dome A), 432 West 600 South, Price, Utah 84501, on June 26th, 2020 at 2:30 PM. Bids shall be submitted in a sealed envelope and addressed to the Public Works Secretary. The outside of the envelope shall be labeled with the words ‘ADA LIBRARY RAMP 6C-2020’. Send the envelope in the US Mail or hand deliver, do not send bid envelope by facsimile, Fed-Ex, UPS or similar freight service.

Drawings, specifications and other Contract Documents may be examined and Prospective Bidders may obtain copies of the Contract Documents at the following location: Price City Public Works Complex, 432 West 600 South, Price, Utah 84501.

The project is funded in whole or in part by a grant through the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) program. The contractor will be required to comply with all federal labor standards and attendant laws, including the payment of the most current Davis-Bacon wages and compliance with Section 3 to provide employment opportunities for lower income persons and small businesses. Local, minority and women owned business owners are encouraged to bid. The lowest responsible bidder will be selected. Price City is an Equal Employment Opportunity Employer

Published in the ETV Newspaper on June 10, 2020.