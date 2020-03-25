ADVERTISEMENT FOR BIDS – PRICE MUNICIPAL CORPORATION

Sealed Bids for a Hydraulic Vertical Pivot Gate Project Number 5C-2020 will be received by the PRICE MUNICIPAL CORPORATION at the office of the Price City Public Works Complex, 432 West 600 South, Price, Utah until April 15th, 2019 at 2:30 PM. Bids will be publicly opened in the Public Works Office (Dome A), 432 West 600 South, Price, Utah 84501, on April 15th, 2020 at 2:30 PM. Bids shall be submitted in a sealed envelope and addressed to the Public Works Secretary. The outside of the envelope shall be labeled with the words ‘HYDRAULIC LIFT GATE PROJECT 5C-2020’ Send the envelope in the US Mail or hand deliver, do not send bid envelope by facsimile, Fed-Ex, UPS or similar freight service.

Drawings, specifications and other Contract Documents may be examined and Prospective Bidders may obtain copies of the Contract Documents at the following location: Price City Public Works Complex, 432 West 600 South, Price, Utah 84501.

Published in the ETV Newspaper on March 25, 2020.