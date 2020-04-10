Aimee Windor Newton Vies for Governor

Aimee Windor Newton’s grandparents immigrated in 1800 and started the Windor Dairy in Utah. Many years later, Newton is still a very dedicated resident of Utah that has made the decision to run for governor. Her roots run deep as she has lived in this state her entire life.

She graduated from high school in Taylorsville and eventually went on to earn her Bachelor’s degree from the University of Utah. Newton and her husband have four children together, with their ages ranging from 16 to 24.

Newton stated that she has the most local government experience in the pool of candidates. While in Taylorsville, she served on the planning commission for eight years, was on the school community council and worked for the city’s economic development department. She continued in politics and ended up being the first female chair in the Salt Lake City county council in 2018.

One area that Newton plans to focus largely on is inter-generational poverty, which is a hot-button issue for her. She believes in assisting these families with dignity and self respect. She also discussed the issue of budget hopping and how it is important to be a fiscal conservative as well as holding all accountable.

Newton is firm in not wanting Utah to become another California. She wants those that reside in the state to be able to raise their children happily and healthily. Newton visited all 29 counties last year and learned a great deal about rural communities, for which she wishes to be an advocate for. Newton understands that each rural county has specific needs and does not want rural Utah to be one big designation. She believes that there are salt of the earth people in rural areas.

She believes in the philosophy of a bottom-up approach and takes direction from local leaders. Newton is familiar in economics, education, budgets and more. She believes that she and her running mate, state auditor John Dougall, will be a great team for the economy and will get the state back on track.

There are four candidates that are running against Newton. She said that she is enthusiastic to hit the ground running. She is also known for building good relationships on both sides and believes strongly in collaborations between both parties.

“You won’t be forgotten; I’m going to be a governor for the entire state,” Newton concluded.

To learn more about Newton and her campaign ahead of the upcoming election, her website is ready to view by clicking here.