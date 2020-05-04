All Local COVID-19 Patients Have Recovered, Health Department Reports

The Southeast Utah Health Department reported on Monday that all 15 confirmed COVID-19 patients within the region have recovered from the virus.

To date, an estimated 1,320 people have been tested for the novel coronavirus in the Southeast Utah region. Of those, 15 have tested positive, including seven in Carbon County, five in Emery County and three in Grand County.

Of the seven cases in Carbon County, two were residents while five were not. All of the cases in Emery and Grand counties were residents, although one patient in Emery County was not residing in the county at the time of infection.

For more information on COVID-19 in the local area and throughout the state, please visit seuhealth.com or coronavirus.utah.gov.