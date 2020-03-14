MenuMenu

  All Senior Centers in Carbon and Emery Counties Closed for 2 Weeks

All Senior Centers in Carbon and Emery Counties Closed for 2 Weeks

CC-Senior-Center-Press-Release-image.jpg

Press Release

To keep our seniors safe and decrease the potential for spreading coronavirus, all senior centers in Carbon and Emery counties will be closed for two weeks. We plan on resuming normal activity on March 30, 2020. This includes all activities held at the center and center-sponsored activities.

Mobile meal deliveries will not be affected. Any senior who is currently receiving a meal to their home will not be required to do anything; they will continue to receive a meal as scheduled.

Those seniors who ride the bus into the center for lunch can be temporarily placed on mobile meals by calling the senior center in their community.

Hot and ready meals will be available for pick up from 11:45 a.m. to 12:45 p.m. at the centers on the days meals are regularly served. This service is available in both Carbon and Emery counties. We ask those seniors interested in picking up a meal call the center 24 hours ahead of time to request a meal.

Following is a list of centers, contact information and the days meals will be available for pick up.

Emery County Senior Center

Castle Dale                       Huntington                       Ferron                               Emery

Tuesday                            Monday                            Monday                            Monday

435-381-2422                  435-687-2502                  435-384-2243                  435-286-2219

Green River

Tuesday and Wednesday

435-564-8236

 

Carbon County

Price                                East Carbon

Mon-Thurs                       Mon-Thurs

435-636-3202                  435-888-2194

