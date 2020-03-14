All Senior Centers in Carbon and Emery Counties Closed for 2 Weeks

Press Release

To keep our seniors safe and decrease the potential for spreading coronavirus, all senior centers in Carbon and Emery counties will be closed for two weeks. We plan on resuming normal activity on March 30, 2020. This includes all activities held at the center and center-sponsored activities.

Mobile meal deliveries will not be affected. Any senior who is currently receiving a meal to their home will not be required to do anything; they will continue to receive a meal as scheduled.

Those seniors who ride the bus into the center for lunch can be temporarily placed on mobile meals by calling the senior center in their community.

Hot and ready meals will be available for pick up from 11:45 a.m. to 12:45 p.m. at the centers on the days meals are regularly served. This service is available in both Carbon and Emery counties. We ask those seniors interested in picking up a meal call the center 24 hours ahead of time to request a meal.

Following is a list of centers, contact information and the days meals will be available for pick up.

Emery County Senior Center

Castle Dale Huntington Ferron Emery

Tuesday Monday Monday Monday

435-381-2422 435-687-2502 435-384-2243 435-286-2219

Green River

Tuesday and Wednesday

435-564-8236

Carbon County

Price East Carbon

Mon-Thurs Mon-Thurs

435-636-3202 435-888-2194