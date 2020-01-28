Allred Everywhere in Win Against San Juan *Photo Gallery*

San Juan visited the Spartan Center on Tuesday night. It was a quiet first quarter for both teams but Emery ended on top, 10-3. The Lady Broncos woke up in the second with an 18-point quarter. San Juan closed the gap significantly to trial 24-21 by halftime. The Spartans were cold from beyond the arc in the first half, going 1-14 from three in that span.

Emery came out firing in the third and broke the game open with 23 points. The Lady Spartans held San Juan to just 11 and led 47-32. They would go on and cruise to a 64-48 win. Hailey Allred was all over the court. She finished the game with 13 points, six rebounds and three steals. Baylee Jacobson led all scorers with 14 points after hitting three threes in the second half. Kiri Cook and Tambrie Tuttle also reached double-digits with 13 and 11 points respectively. Benthany Justice and Cook each added six rebounds as the Spartans dominated the boards.

The Lady Spartans (10-8, 3-4) have a chance to get back at Carbon (14-6, 5-2) on Thursday night as the rivals will meet in Price. Catch all the action live on ETV Channel 10 and online at etvnews.com/livesports.

Photos by Dusty Butler