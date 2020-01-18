Allred & Tuttle Usher Spartans to Crucial Road Win

ETV News Stock Photo by Jeff Barrett

The Corral in Blanding is never an easy place to come away with a win, but that is exactly what Emery was after on Thursday. In order to keep pace in an extremely competitive region, the Lady Spartans had to take care of business in the tough environment.

Emery came out with a lot of intensity and gained a 23-17 advantage after one quarter. With their foot firmly on the gas pedal, the Lady Spartans rolled into halftime up 43-30. The Lady Broncos then battled back in the second half and cut their deficit to seven, 59-52, with one quarter left. Emery still had gas left in the tank and fended off San Juan’s assault to grab the victory, 72-64.

Tambrie Tuttle and Hailey Allred lead the Lady Spartans with 18 points apiece and shot over 50 percent on the night. The former also had a team-high eight rebounds. Kiri Cook and Baylee Jacobson each added another 14 points in the critical contest.

#6 Emery (9-6, 2-2) has two huge tests on the horizon. #1 South Sevier (16-0, 4-0) is coming into town on Tuesday and then Emery will head to Richfield for a rematch against the Lady Wildcats (12-4, 3-1) on Thursday. Tuesday’s game can be found on ETV Channel 10 and both will be streamed live online at etvnews.com/livesports.