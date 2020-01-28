Alonna Hemmert Cook passed away January27, 2020. She is at peace and resides with those who preceded her, but will be greatly missed and fondly remembered by the rest of us who knew and loved her as a beloved wife, mother, sister, grandmother and great grandmother.

Alonna was born on September 12, 1941 in Idaho Falls, Idaho to Lyman and Alta Hemmert. She was the oldest of 9 children and spent her childhood helping raising her younger siblings on a farm in Glasgow, MT. Alonna was able to find her independence after high school when she moved to Provo, UT to attend BYU to get a degree in education. After graduating in 1962, Alonna moved to Vernal, UT to start her career and met the love of her life Merrill V. Cook. They were married on January 21,1963.

Merrill and Alonna started their family soon after they were married. Alonna spent the next 16 years having and raising kids while Merrill worked and finished his education. During this time, they relocated their family to several different locations in California, Utah and Idaho. They finally settled in Price, UT to finish raising their family. Alonna went on to teach for 22 years for the Carbon School District. Alonna loved the children she taught and enjoyed watching them grow throughout the years. Alonna took great pride in her classroom and the creative outlet it provided her.

Merrill and Alonna moved to be closer to their children in 2005 and have lived in Heber Ut for the last 15 years, Alonna spent many of her retirement years volunteering at the local elementary school helping the teachers and students. She also enjoyed volunteering at the pole booths counting ballots for elections.

Alonna found much comfort and joy in her life as a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. She was asked to fill various positions in the church and did so with much pleasure and pride. One of Alonna’s greatest treasures in life was the genealogy she was able to collect and index for her family. She was eager to find and share the many stories of her ancestors.

Alonna was the mother of six children whom she loved and supported throughout her life. She was preceded in death by her son Bret Vance Cook in 2001. She is survived by her eternal husband Merrill Vance Cook and her children: Ann Cherie Cook (Robert Brown), Dale Merrill Cook (Shelie), Crista Lee Tarman (Travis), Darren Micheal Cook (Amy) and Kathryn Jean Cook (partner- Steven Robinson). She also left behind 8 grandchildren: Ian, Raquel, Camille, Dallin, Savannah, Austin, Cameron and Lucas as well as 2 great grandchildren: Rylan and Phineaus. Alanna is loved by her surviving brothers and sisters: Micheal, Neal, Ruth Ann, Deniece, Sonjia, and Blane. She was preceded in death by her parents, Alta Burke and Lyman W Hemmert as well as her brother Alma.

Funeral Services will be held Friday, January 31st, 2020 at 11:00 AM at the Heber 8th Ward Building, 205 West 650 South (South Field Road) Heber, UT. Viewings will be held at the same location Thursday, January 30th from 6:00 PM – 8:00 PM, and Friday, January 31st from 9:30 AM – 10:30 AM. Internment to be at the Heber City Cemetery. Friends and family may view the online guestbook and share a memory of Alonna at www.probstfamilyfunerals.com.