American Cancer Society Calls on Those Impacted by Cancer for New Survey

Press Release

The COVID-19 pandemic has put a lot on hold, but one thing that hasn’t stopped is cancer. The American Cancer Society Cancer Action Network (ACS CAN) wants to hear from anyone who has been diagnosed with cancer, is a caregiver for someone with the disease or a is healthcare provider for their latest Survivor Views survey.

The goal of the survey, which launched Thursday, April 30, and runs until Thursday, May 14, is to better understand the challenges everyone who is touched by cancer is facing during this time in order to develop policy solutions to ease this impact. This is the second survey focused on the impact COVID-19 is having on the cancer community. The survey released in April, which focused on cancer patients and survivors, found half of the 1,200 respondents said coronavirus had caused a change or disruption in their health care.

“The current pandemic is affecting cancer patients, survivors, caregivers and healthcare providers in ways that few others understand,” said Brook Carlisle, ACS CAN Utah Government Relations Director. “ACS CAN wants to hear the real impact COVID-19 is having on cancer care nationwide and will work to address these issues through their advocacy efforts.”

ACS CAN is already working with members of Congress to address issues faced by the cancer community in the next stimulus package by:

Including the Cancer Drug Parity Act to help ensure oral chemotherapy treatment is covered by insurance the same way traditional IV therapy is, allowing patients to get treatment at home when medically appropriate;

Directing Health and Human Services to initiate a special enrollment period to increase access to affordable, quality health insurance;

Enacting an additional emergency funding increase of 6% for Medicaid;

Prioritizing $31 billion for the National Institutes of Health to restart research and clinical trials and;

Including relief for nonprofits with more than 500 employees and strengthening the charitable giving tax deduction.

The current survey takes only 10 minutes to fill out and may be taken on any internet-connected computer, tablet or smart phone.

This survey is anonymous and any identifying information provided is completely voluntary. Respondents are encouraged to share the invitation to participate with friends, family members or colleagues who are cancer patients, survivors, caregivers or health care providers.