50th Wedding Anniversary

Bill and Diana Palmer will celebrate their 50th wedding anniversary on February 27th, 2020. They where married February 27, 1970 in Sante Fe Springs California. Bill retired from the US Airforce in 1990 after 20 years of service and went on to work at Castleview Hospital for 27 years, where he retired in 2017. Diana spent many years as a stay at home mom, raising 8 children. She also worked at Walton Books until they closed. Diana loved to teach and received her associates degree at The College of Eastern Utah. She planned to complete her Bachelor’s degree but took time off in order to help raise a granddaughter. In 2018 the couple served a mission for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints in Fort Hood, Texas where they provided great service to military families.

Bill and Diana have 8 children, 22 grandchildren, and 8 great grandchildren.

Happy 50th Wedding Anniversary!