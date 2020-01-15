ANNOUNCEMENT OF APPOINTMENT

AND NOTICE TO CREDITORS

Estate of Joseph Herbert Tomlinson, Deceased

Probate No. 203700003

ADDERLY J. TOMLINSON, whose address is 687 East 600 South, Payson, Utah 84651 and COLTAN H. TOMLINSON, whose address is 185 North 600 East, Spanish Fork, Utah 84660, have been appointed Personal Representatives of the above-entitled estate. Creditors of the estate are hereby notified to deliver or mail their written claims to the Personal Representatives at the addresses above, or file their written claims with the Clerk of the District Court in Carbon County, or otherwise present their claims as required by Utah law within three months after the date of the first publication of this notice or be forever barred.

William L. Prater, Attorney

DATED this 10th day of January, 2020.

/s/ Adderly J. Tomlinson

Personal Representative

/s/ Coltan H. Tomlinson

Personal Representative

Date of first publication January 15, 2020.

Published in the ETV Newspaper January 15, 22 and 29, 2020.