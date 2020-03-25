ANNOUNCEMENT OF APPOINTMENT AND NOTICE TO CREDITORS

Estate of: Radia R. Covington.

Case Number: 203700005

Blain R. Marx has been appointed personal representative of this estate. All persons having claims against the decedent must present their claims in writing within three months after the date of the first publication of this notice or the claims will be forever barred.

Written claims may be:

• Delivered or mailed to the personal representative or their attorney at the address below, or

• Filed with the Clerk of the District Court in Carbon County.

Travis Blackburn

Attorney for Personal Representative

435 East Main St. Suite 100

Price, Utah, 84501

Telephone 435-572-4403

Published in the ETV Newspaper on March 25, April 1 and April 8, 2020.