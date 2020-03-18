Annual ECPTA Festival Hosted at USU Eastern

By Elise Tuttle

The annual ECPTA festival was held at USU-E on Saturday, March 7. At the event, 56 pianists from Carbon and Emery counties participated. Awards were given to the following individuals:

Performance: (1-3 grade) 1st place: Alyssa Scow & Jett Ward, Runners-up: Joelle Frandsen & Easton Marchello

Performance: (4-6 grade) 1st place: Jocelyn Frandsen & Annie Johansen, Runners-up: Tacoma Smith, Dayton King, Levi King

Performance: (7-9 grade) Winners: Lizzy Blackburn & Audrey Hatch, Runner-up: McKinlie Sharp, Honorable Mention: Derek Stead & West Johansen

Performance: (10-12 grade) Winner: Kaylie Sharp, Runners-up: Ashlin Baker & Sydney Stilson

Technique: Charts 1-B: Winner: Malia Smith, Honorable Mention: Matthew Blackburn, Fortune Ward, Spencer Pitcher & Easton Marchello

Technique: Charts C-E: Winners: Denton Potter & Levi King. Honorable Mention: Addison Potter & Lilly Seeley

Technique: Charts F & above: Winner: Kaylie Sharp, Honorable Mention: Lizzy Carroll, Dylan Stead & Lizzy Blackburn

Sight Reading: 1st Place: Audrey Hatch (868), 2nd Place: Kaylie Sharp (662), 3rd Place: Sydney Stilson (578)

Special thanks to the participating teachers and to Lee’s Music for its generous donation.