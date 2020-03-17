Annual Kiwanis Radio Auction Postponed to May

Price Kiwanis Press Release

The annual Castle Country tradition of the Price Kiwanis Radio Auction for children’s charities is being prepared to take place again. This year, the auction was originally scheduled to be held on its traditional day, the first Sunday in April. Due to the COVID-19 issue, the auction will be rescheduled to Sunday, May 3 and will start at 9 a.m. and last until all donated items are sold.

Please update your calendars and plan your day and watch for the publication of the auction list in the newspaper. Tune your radio to Kickin’ Country 98.3, KOAL AM 750 or KRPX 95.3 The Peak to listen to the auction live on the radio. To participate in the auction, just call in and bid on the items you hear announced on the air.

Price Kiwanis thanks all of the area businesses and merchants that generously donate items to be auctioned each year and to those that support the fundraiser by bidding and buying during the auction.

Price Kiwanis is proud to keep all money raised local and working for the benefit of children in the Castle Country area. Each year, Kiwanis supports dozens of children’s charity needs, including Sub-For-Santa, free kids’ day in the park, scholarships and various educational endeavors, sports teams, underprivileged children and special needs children.

To learn more about Price Kiwanis, to become involved or for more Information, contact any Price Kiwanis member.