Annual Point-in-Time Counts Aim to End Homelessness

Southeastern Utah Association of Local Governments (SEUALG) staff and volunteers will be conducting in-depth surveys this month with individuals found sleeping in cars, abandoned buildings and outside. These surveys will take place in the early mornings of Jan. 23, 24 and 25 and are conducted annually as a way to assist government agencies and service providers that wish to better support those experiencing homelessness.

These surveys are known as Point-in-Time counts and are important in establishing the dimensions regarding the issue of homelessness. They also assist policymakers and program administrators in tracking progress toward the end-goal of eradicating homelessness.

The first of these counts took place in January of 2005. With this in mind, there is data for every Continuum of Care (COC) for the last ten years. Collecting data on homelessness, as well as tracking progress, informs the public, increases awareness and attracts resources that will lead to the eradication of the issue.

Those that have knowledge of homeless individuals or families are being urged to contact to Renee Raso at (435) 613-0067. Those that may be interested in volunteering on any of the aforementioned dates may also contact Raso at the same phone number. More information on the Point-in-Time counts may be found here.