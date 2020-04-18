Another COVID-19 Case Confirmed in Carbon County

On Saturday afternoon, the Southeast Utah Health Department (SEUHD) presented an update on the local COVID-19 numbers. As of April 16, there were a total of seven cases between Carbon, Emery and Grand counties. Carbon had two cases, Emery had four and Grand had one.

However, the number has risen. The region total is now eight, with one more case being confirmed within Carbon County. It is estimated that approximately 500 tests have been conducted thus far. All that have symptoms of coronavirus are being urged by the SEUHD to get tested as soon as possible.

To be tested in Grand County, call the Moab Regional Hospital’s COVID-19 hotline at (435) 719-3998. In Carbon and Emery counties, those wishing to be tested should phone their primary care physician or the SEUHD at (435) 636-3671.

