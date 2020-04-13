Another COVID-19 Case Confirmed in Emery County, Region Total Increases to 6

The Southeast Utah Health Department announced another confirmed case of COVID-19 in Emery County on Monday evening. The new case brings the confirmed case count to three in Emery County and a total of six in the Southeast Utah region.

The region count includes three cases in Emery County, two cases in Carbon County and one case in Grand County. The two cases in Carbon County are not residents of the county but were in the area for work.

Of the six confirmed cases, two have reportedly recovered from the illness, including one patient from Carbon County and the patient from Grand County.

The health department also announced that as of Monday evening, 451 tests have been administered throughout the region.

The Southeast Utah Health Department is encouraging residents to follow Governor Gary Herbert’s “Stay Safe, Stay Home” directive. Residents are urged to limit travel to only essential matters at this time.

For more information on COVID-19, please visit SEUHEALTH.COM or CORONAVIRUS.UTAH.GOV. Information on essential travel can be found below.