Another COVID-19 Case Confirmed in Emery, Tests Pass 1,000 Mark

Out of more than 1,000 COVID-19 tests throughout Carbon, Emery and Grand counties, 15 patients have tested positive.

According to the Southeast Utah Health Department, an estimated 1,075 tests have been conducted throughout the region as of Wednesday, April 29. Of those, 15 have tested positive for the novel coronavirus.

Seven have tested positive in Carbon County, including two residents and five non-residents. All have reportedly recovered. In Emery County, five have tested positive. Three have recovered while two cases remain active. In Grand County, three have tested positive for COVID-19. One has recovered and the two remaining cases remain active.