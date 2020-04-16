Another COVID-19 Case Reported in Emery County

The Southeast Utah Health Department reported another confirmed COVID-19 case in Emery County on Thursday afternoon. The new case brings Emery County’s total to four and the region total to seven.

According to the health department, one of the four cases in Emery County includes a patient that was not residing in the county at the time of infection. The first case in the county was reported on April 3.

The seven cases within the district span between Carbon, Emery and Grand counties. The current count includes one case in Grand County, two cases in Carbon County and four in Emery County. Of those, the two Carbon County patients as well as the lone Grand County patient have recovered.

To date, there have been an estimated 461 COVID-19 tests conducted throughout the region.