Another Emery County Business Expands to Price

Debbie’s Down Home Craft Boutique is another Emery County business that has expanded to Price in the recent months, following on the heels of JN Auto and Origins Fusion Grill. The Carbon County Chamber of Commerce gathered at the boutique on Friday afternoon for a ribbon cutting and grand opening celebration.

Owned by Debbie Moore, the craft boutique features many of the items that have become popular in the Emery County location. Moore explained that many of her customers were traveling from Carbon County to Castle Dale to shop at her store, showing her the need for her offerings to cross county lines.

Moore has been operating Debbie’s Uniques in Castle Dale for 10 years, which is housed in the same building as the health department. That store began with crafts and expanded to include clothing, a variety of gifts, home decor and more.

When the opportunity was presented to open a boutique in Price, Moore jumped. The boutique resides within Party Express on Price’s Main Street. There, Moore sells clothing, home decor, candles, gifts and more. She also has a selection of furniture that she has restored herself along with craft items and seasonal pieces.

“This is your store, everybody’s store,” Moore said following the ribbon cutting. “I work hard to do what everybody wants and help with finding that gift that’s hard to find.”

Debbie’s Down Home is located at 29 East Main Street in Price. The business is open Monday through Friday from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. For more information, please call (435) 749-2099.