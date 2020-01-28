Applications for the Carbon County Employees’ Fundraiser Now Being Accepted

It was recently announced that Carbon County employees will be hosting the annual Carbon County Employees’ Fundraiser Event. This event, hosted each year, was formally known as the Mike Ballard Fundraiser.

This event will take place on Sat., June 6. Following tradition, the fundraiser will begin with a morning golf tournament that will be hosted at the Carbon Country Club. The tournament will be followed by dinner and live entertainment at the Carbon County Event Center. All proceeds raised, not including operating costs, will be donated to a charitable institution or a local family or individual that find themselves in financial need from medical expenses.

It was explained that the recipient of the funds typically alternates yearly between an individual and a charity. Criteria for consideration, as well as an application form, may be viewed at the Carbon County Courthouse located at 751 East 100 North in Price. These documents will be located within the personnel department.

An application may also be requested via email at rose.barnes@carbon.utah.gov. Those that wish to be considered must apply no later than Feb. 14, 2020. More information may be obtained by calling Carbon County Human Resources Director Rose Barnes at (435) 636-3290.