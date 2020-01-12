Appointments and High Hopes For Castle Dale City

By Julie Johansen

Castle Dale City Recorder Lael White administered the oath of office for incumbents Jordan Leonard, Brad Giles and Joel Dorsch during their January meeting on Thursday. They will remain as councilmen for Castle Dale City for the next four years.

Mayor Danny Van Wagoner also announced the hiring of a new maintenance worker, Dustin Hague, on Jan. 1. Hague will work full-time on a probation status for six months and then will be reviewed. A resident of Lawrence, he was also given the six-month period to relocate to Castle Dale.

During the meeting, a public hearing on adopting the ICC 2018 Fire Code (state code) had no comments. Due to no comments being made, the code was adopted during the meeting.

Discussion and recommendations on a new Fire Hazards and Public Safety resolution drawn up by Castle Dale Fire Chief Nosh Arrien were made by the council. This will be on next month’s agenda to consider for adoption.

Arrien, also the maintenance foreman, then announced the winners of the city’s safety awards. Receiving the $100 safety incentives were city employees Arrien, Seth Smith and Jaki Collard.

From department updates presented by the council and employees, all appears to be going smooth. Expectations for the new year are high and favorable. City clerk Collard reported a small increase in sales increase, Transient Road Tax (TRT) and property tax income, stating “every little bit helps.”