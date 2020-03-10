Arthur Bruno Presented with SEUEPA Lifetime Achievement Award

During the annual Southeastern Utah Energy Producers Association (SEUEPA) banquet on Thursday evening, Arthur (Art) Bruno was announced as the 2020 SEUEPA Lifetime Achievement Award recipient. Carbon County Commissioner Tony Martines read a short biography on Bruno before presenting him with the award.

Bruno is a Carbon County native. He was born in Price, where he grew up with five siblings, in June of 1951. In his early life, he became increasing interested in electricity and machines while observing his father, Dominic, as he did wiring and electrical repairs.

“Dominic always told Art that one day he would become an electrical engineer, to which Art would agree even though he had no idea what that was,” Martines read. “Art’s parents always stressed the importance of getting a good education and always supported that effort.”

Bruno received his education in Carbon County, from elementary school through junior college before continuing his education at the University of Utah, where he received his Bachelor of Science degree.

“Art was the first member of his family to complete a college education, but many have since.” the biography read. “Art went on to earn certification as a professional engineer in Utah initially and since in Colorado, Wyoming, New Mexico, Idaho, Nevada, Arizona and Illinois.”

After marrying Tonya Scorzato in 1972, Bruno and his wife returned to Price to raise their family. Bruno began his professional career at United States Steel Corporation Geneva Mine in East Carbon. He went on to work with a variety of mining companies for 22 years in positions such as maintenance superintendent, general maintenance superintendent, executive director of maintenance and general mine superintendent.

“Art was fortunate to enter the coal mining industry at what he believes was the perfect time,” Martines shared. “Coal mining was booming at the time and new technologies were being developed rapidly. With no electrical engineering mentors, Art was forced to hit the ground running and quickly learn mine electrical laws and mine electrical system’s best practice on his own.”

After years of service to the mining industry, Bruno made the decision in May of 1996 to pursue his own electrical engineering and consulting firm. He founded Bruno Engineering the following month, working out of his home. “Local industry response from both coal mining and oil and gas industries was very good, and the support from past colleagues was exceptional,” the bio read. “Because of these factors, Bruno Engineering was able to thrive and expand, particularly when Art’s son Scott Bruno joined him as a partner in November 2000.”

“Bruno Engineering was involved to some degree in the design and planning of the electrical systems for most of the new coal mining and oil and gas installations in Utah and surrounding states during the late 1990’s and 2000’s. Because of this involvement, several customers urged us to provide them with electrical construction and management services for the projects we designed. In another leap of faith, BODEC, Inc., an electrical contracting and construction company, was founded in March, 2007.”

Today, the two companies are operated jointly as BODEC Electric, a full-service electrical construction, electrical engineering and general contracting company that employs nearly 100 personnel. While the corporate offices are located in Price, there are also satellite shops in Rock Springs, Wyoming and Idaho Falls.

Art co-owns the business with his son, Scott.