Aspirations are High for Lady Dino Softball

ETV News stock photo by Jeff Barrett

The Lady Dinos are gearing up for another exciting season of softball. Although Carbon is entering the season in a new region with new players coming out for the team, the Dinos are focused on maintaining their high goals.

After coming up just short the last few years, head coach Wade Williams has his sights set on one thing. “Our goal is to play on Saturday,” Williams said. The state champion is crowned on the final Saturday of the season and due to the fact that the tournament is double-elimination, only the final four remaining teams play on Saturday for the state title.

Coach Williams again stressed the importance of playing quality opponents. “We are going to a tournament in St. George and will play Manti (the state runner-ups) and Juab in the preseason.”

As aforementioned, Carbon is entering a new region with new foes. Williams continued, “I’m excited about the new region. The competition will be tougher, but that is the best way to prepare us for state.”

Grand finished fourth overall last year and is expected to have a good team again this season. The Lady Dinos will also face Emery three times, once in the preseason and twice in region play. Carbon is gunning for a region title, which would be a first for softball.

Notables returners Brooke Moosman and Lyndsey Madrigal will be leaders for Carbon. Moosman was one of the Lady Dinos’ top pitchers from a year ago and has a career batting average of .330. Madrigal is coming off an ACL injury that occurred early last season. Carbon is excited to have her presence on the field and her bat back in the lineup.

“Our bats will be good again, but our defense will be improved.” Williams concluded, “we have the pieces. If we can build chemistry and come together as a team, it will be an exciting year.”